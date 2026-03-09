<p>New Delhi: External Affairs Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/s-jaishankar">S Jaishankar</a> amid tensions in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-ocean">Indian Ocean</a> region following sinking of an Iranian warship by the US last week said on Monday that Iran had sought India's permission for three of its ships to dock at Indian ports and the approval was granted the next day.</p><p>Jaishankar in a statement while speaking in Parliament, said that one Iranian vessel, IRIS LAVAN, docked in Kochi on March 4.</p>.<p>He said, "The Iranian side has requested permission on February 28 for three ships in the region to dock at our ports. This was accorded on March 1. IRIS LAVAN actually docked on March 4 in Kochi. The crew is currently in Indian naval facilities."</p>.<p>"We believe that this was the right thing to do and the Iranian foreign minister has expressed his country's thanks for this humane gesture," the EAM said.</p>.IRIS Dena sinking | India gives security in Indian Ocean, but foreign forces also present there: Jaishankar.<p>The sinking of the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena by a US submarine on March 4 triggered concerns about the triggering of the West Asia crisis.</p><p>The Iranian warship was returning after participating in the Milan multilateral naval exercise as well as the International Fleet Review hosted by India. At least 87 Iranian sailors were killed in the attack.</p>.<p>Another Iranian warship was allowed to dock by Sri Lanka at its eastern port of Trincomalee.</p><p>The vessel, IRINS Bushehr, had sought permission to enter Sri Lankan waters, citing an engine failure.</p>.<p>Jaishankar asserted that the government is fully committed to ensure the country's energy security.</p>.<p>The EAM said, "In view of the implications of this conflict for our energy security, I also seek to address that particular concern. The government remains committed to ensuring that fully, taking into account the availability, costs and risks of the energy markets."</p>.<p>"For us, the interests of the Indian consumers have and will always be the overriding priority. Where required, Indian diplomacy has supported the endeavours of our energy enterprises in this volatile situation," Jaishankar said. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>