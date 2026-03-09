Menu
Iran sought permission for docking of three ships in Indian ports; approval granted: EAM Jaishankar

He said, 'We believe that this was the right thing to do and the Iranian foreign minister has expressed his country's thanks for this humane gesture.'
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 12:56 IST
Published 09 March 2026, 12:56 IST
