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Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi lands in India for BRICS meet

Araghchi is set to hold wide-ranging bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, focusing on the escalating crisis in West Asia.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 17:40 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 17:40 IST
IranIndiaIsraelNew DelhiBRICS

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