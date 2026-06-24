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Iran's President invites PM Modi to slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's funeral: Report

The funeral is slated to be held in Tehran and Qom on July 5, 6, and 7. The final ceremony will take place on July 9.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 10:24 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 10:24 IST
IranIndiaNarendra ModiAyatollah Ali Khamenei

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