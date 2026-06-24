Iran's President invites PM Modi to slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's funeral: Report

<p>The President of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=iran">Iran</a>, Masoud Pezeshkian, has reportedly invited Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=pm%20modi">Narendra Modi</a> to the funeral of the country's late Supreme Leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/funeral-for-irans-late-supreme-leader-ayatollah-ali-khamenei-to-begin-july-4-burial-set-for-july-9-4038098">Ayatollah Ali Khamenei</a>.</p><p>According to diplomatic sources, the funeral ceremonies will be held from July 5 to 9. Although, there is no confirmation from New Delhi on the invitation to PM Modi. </p><p>The funeral is slated to be held in Tehran and Qom on July 5, 6, and 7. The final ceremony will take place in the city of Mashhad on July 9.</p>.India asks citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran despite improved security situation.<p>Having ruled Iran for three decades, Khamenei was killed on February 28 when the US and Israeli military jointly launched air strikes on Iran's capital city Tehran.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>