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IRCTC fines Rs 1 lakh, terminates caterer after Rajdhani Express passenger complains of fly in meal

'The licensee has been warned for the lapses observed in meal preparation and packaging' the IRCTC said.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 16:08 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 16:08 IST
India NewsRailwaysIRCTC

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