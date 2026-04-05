Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

IRCTC questioned for denying RTI data to probe possible links of tender-seekers with Rail Neer 'scam'

The Rail Neer 'scam' case was investigated by the CBI, in which private catering companies supplied cheap bottled water instead of the mandated 'Rail Neer' on premium trains.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 11:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 April 2026, 11:32 IST
India NewsCBIIndiaEDscamIndian RailwayIRCTC

Follow us on :

Follow Us