IRCTC to take steps for standardisation of cooking processes

All premium trains are manned by IRCTC officials, travelling end to end. This has enabled real time resolution of Queries/Assistance sought/Complaints. The IRCTC has imposed Rs 25,000 fine against caterers in more than 1000 cases and Rs 1 lakh or more fine against catering contractors in 20 cases during April to August (up to 25th) this year alone, the company said.



The company also said that whenever passengers flag any complaints through Rail Madad, it will be addressed quickly. Every complaint is being analyzed and corrective & punitive action will be taken according to the facts and severity of cases, the company said.



The IRCTC imposed Rs 10 lakh fine on a caterer of Dehradun Shatabdi train on August 24 after a plastic wire was found in a paratha served to a passenger.



The railway body said that an officer has been deputed to thoroughly audit the base kitchen and also check the supply of branded stocks.