IRCTC to take steps for standardisation of cooking processes

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has said it will tie up with the Indian Culinary Institute to ensure standardization of cooking processes and ingredients.
The company said that it provides catering services in more than 1250 trains and more than 500 units at railway stations. It serves around 16 lakh meals per day across the country.
As per policy guidelines issued by the Ministry in November 2023, IRCTC has successfully awarded more than 100 train clusters and has commissioned more than 150 base kitchens so far. The state of the art base kitchens, equipped with modern tools will ensure quality of catering services on the trains. List of reputed national brands having acceptability all across India, to be served in Vande Bharat trains, has been finalised to provide branded food items, the company said in a statement.
All premium trains are manned by IRCTC officials, travelling end to end. This has enabled real time resolution of Queries/Assistance sought/Complaints. The IRCTC has imposed Rs 25,000 fine against caterers in more than 1000 cases and Rs 1 lakh or more fine against catering contractors in 20 cases during April to August (up to 25th) this year alone, the company said.
The company also said that whenever passengers flag any complaints through Rail Madad, it will be addressed quickly. Every complaint is being analyzed and corrective & punitive action will be taken according to the facts and severity of cases, the company said.
The IRCTC imposed Rs 10 lakh fine on a caterer of Dehradun Shatabdi train on August 24 after a plastic wire was found in a paratha served to a passenger.
The railway body said that an officer has been deputed to thoroughly audit the base kitchen and also check the supply of branded stocks.
