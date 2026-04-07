Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Irresponsible and condemnable': Congress hits back at Mamata for her allegation against party, Stalin

Targeting alliance partners without facts and casting doubts on institutions is not leadership — it is a distraction, says Manickam Tagore
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 08:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 April 2026, 08:04 IST
India NewsCongressM K StalinDMKIndia PoliticsMamata BanerjeeTrinamool CongresI.N.D.I.A

Follow us on :

Follow Us