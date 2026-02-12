Irritating & ignorant article: our @JaipurLitFest literary sessions are massively crowded with passionate, nerdy young readers & our authors regular report the longest signing queues of their careers: in 5 days of the last JLF we sold over 44,000 bookshttps://t.co/lC6EVLF1Qa
Only the Guardian could see 100 literary festivals as a bad thing. The @observeruk was very proud to play a small part in the wonderful meeting of minds and ideas and excitement and argument about books at Jaipur last month. I’ve never seen more engaged audiences, young and old,…