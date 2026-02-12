Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Irritating And Ignorant': William Dalrymple slams ‘The Guardian’ for claiming most Indians don’t read for pleasure

The British daily claimed that India does not have a great book-reading tradition.
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 07:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 February 2026, 07:24 IST
Indiansbook fairThe Guardianreading habitsWilliam Dalrymple

Follow us on :

Follow Us