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Is Air India trimming overseas operations? Here’s all you need to know

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the airline said the move was aimed at “improving network stability and reducing last-minute inconvenience to passengers”.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 10:38 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 10:38 IST
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