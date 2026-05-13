<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Air%20India">Air India</a> has announced a temporary rationalisation of services on several international routes between June and August 2026, citing continued airspace restrictions over certain regions and record-high jet <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Fuel%20price">fuel prices</a> for international operations.</p><p>In a statement issued on Wednesday, the airline said the move was aimed at “improving network stability and reducing last-minute inconvenience to passengers”.</p><p>The Tata Group-owned carrier said it would continue operating more than 1,200 international flights every month despite the reductions, maintaining connectivity across five continents.</p><p><strong>Why is Air India reducing flights?</strong></p><p>According to the airline, the decision has been driven by a combination of operational and commercial challenges.</p><p>“Continued airspace restrictions over certain regions and record high jet fuel prices for international operations significantly impact the commercial viability of certain planned services,” the airline said.</p><p>It also indicated that further changes to its network could be made if the “extraordinary operating environment” persists.</p>.<p><strong>Which routes are affected?</strong></p><p>The airline has either suspended or reduced frequencies on multiple routes across North America, Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia and neighbouring South Asian countries.</p><p><strong>North America</strong></p><p>Among the major changes, the Delhi–Chicago service has been temporarily suspended, while Delhi–San Francisco flights will reduce from 10 weekly services to seven till August.</p><p>Delhi–Toronto flights will operate five times a week through July instead of 10, before returning to daily operations in August. Delhi–Vancouver services have also been cut from seven weekly flights to five.</p><p>Air India said the Mumbai–Newark route would instead increase from three weekly flights to daily operations. However, Delhi–Newark and Mumbai–New York (JFK) services will be temporarily suspended.</p><p><strong>Europe</strong></p><p>Flights to several European cities have also been trimmed.</p><p>Delhi–Paris flights will reduce from 14 weekly services to seven, while Delhi routes to Copenhagen, Vienna, Zurich and Rome will operate three times a week instead of four.</p><p>Delhi–Milan flights have been reduced from five weekly services to four.</p><p><strong>Australia</strong></p><p>Air India has sharply reduced operations to Australia, with both Delhi–Melbourne and Delhi–Sydney routes dropping from daily services to four weekly flights.</p><p><strong>Southeast Asia, Far East and SAARC region</strong></p><p>The airline has temporarily suspended Delhi–Shanghai, Chennai–Singapore, Mumbai–Dhaka and Delhi–Malé services through August.</p><p>Flights on several high-demand Southeast Asian routes have also been reduced:</p><ul><li><p>Delhi–Singapore: from 24 weekly flights to 14</p></li><li><p>Mumbai–Singapore: from 14 to seven weekly flights</p></li><li><p>Delhi–Bangkok: from 28 to 21 weekly flights from July</p></li><li><p>Mumbai–Bangkok: from 13 to seven weekly flights from July</p></li><li><p>Delhi–Kuala Lumpur: from 10 to five weekly flights</p></li></ul><p>Services to Vietnam have also been curtailed, with Delhi–Ho Chi Minh City reduced from seven weekly flights to four during July and August, while Delhi–Hanoi flights will operate four times a week instead of five.</p><p>In the SAARC region, Delhi–Kathmandu services will reduce progressively from 42 weekly flights to 28 in June and then to 21 in July and August. Delhi–Dhaka flights will drop from daily operations to four weekly services.</p><p>Colombo routes from both Delhi and Mumbai have also been reduced.</p><p><strong>What happens to existing bookings?</strong></p><p>Air India said affected passengers would be offered alternative travel arrangements wherever feasible.</p><p>The airline said customers impacted by cancellations would be eligible for:</p><ul><li><p>re-accommodation on alternative Air India flights,</p></li><li><p>free date changes, or</p></li><li><p>full refunds, depending on the circumstances.</p></li></ul><p>The airline added that passengers could reach out through its 24x7 contact centre and digital channels for assistance.</p>