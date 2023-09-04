Is Article 370 above basic structure doctrine, Supreme Court asks petitioners

Sibal, for his part, said the power is unavailable because it is amended, Article 368 (Power of Parliament to amend the Constitution) has been amended with a proviso.

The bench then asked him in that sense, the provision of the Constitution lies even above the basic structure. On this, Sibal replied in negative.

“Article 370 you can’t amend also, and to amend 370 you have to take the route of Article 368 and Article 368 takes you back to Article 371 by the proviso… We are not saying it is, we are testing a proposition, is there a part of the Constitution? The only restriction we have found so far in our jurisprudence on the power of changing or altering the Constitution as a basic feature doctrine,” the bench said.

"We are now going to add one more which is Article 370, is beyond Article 368 and much beyond the basic structure doctrine because you cannot touch Article 370, it assumes a character of permanence," the bench asked him.

Sibal replied, “We are testing the proposition in the context of what they have done”.

The bench then told Sibal the plain consequences of his submissions first, “Once Article 370 clause 3 goes out of operation for all intents and purposes. 370(1) has a permanent character in the Constitution… You cannot amend Article 370 using Article 368's power because of the restraint imposed by the proviso, which again takes you back to Article 370, therefore even the power to amend Article 370 is within the fold of Article 370 and not Article 368. So, we are carving out a position of a provision of the Constitution which lies even beyond the basic feature doctrine?”

Sibal said the court should not say that as it has not been tested yet, whether it is higher than the basic feature of the Constitution or not. "What is left with Article 370, there is no residuary power of the state for all intents and purposes, and it is fully integrated, he said.

"In other words according to you, there is no solution to Kashmir within the Constitution. Ultimately that is the argument — that the solution has to be political, outside the Constitution," the bench said.

Sibal said it is a problem looking for a solution and the court was not have to provide that solution.