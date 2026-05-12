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Is austerity meant only for commoners, asks Raj Thackeray; questions 'extravagant' political campaigns

After the PM's appeal to citizens to reduce fuel consumption, transportation among many others; Thackeray criticizes the extravagance of political campaigns saying; "...Is austerity meant only for citizens and never for the political class?"
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 10:56 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 10:56 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiRaj ThackerayMaharahstra

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