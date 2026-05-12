Is austerity meant only for commoners, asks Raj Thackeray; questions 'extravagant' political campaigns
After the PM's appeal to citizens to reduce fuel consumption, transportation among many others; Thackeray criticizes the extravagance of political campaigns saying; "...Is austerity meant only for citizens and never for the political class?"
Two days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to Indians to adopt austerity. Reduce gold purchases, avoid unnecessary foreign travel, consume less petrol and diesel, shift to electric vehicles, and embrace work-from-home practices. Why? Because gold and…