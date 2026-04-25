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Is BJP scared, asks AAP MLA after Gujarat unit's Instagram 'suspended'

The development comes a day after seven AAP's Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha, quit the organisation.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 06:17 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 06:17 IST
India NewsBJPGujaratAAPIndian PoliticsSanjeev Jha

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