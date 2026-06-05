Is Manoj Jha funding viral Cockroach Janta Party? Here's what the RJD leader has to say

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RJD MP Manoj Jha clarifies he only assisted journalist Saurav Das in securing a venue for CJP's press conference, denying any funding or political ties to the party.
Key points
• MP's assistance clarified
Manoj Jha confirmed issuing a recommendation letter for journalist Saurav Das to use the Constitution Club, denying any connection to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
• CJP's protest plans
CJP is scheduled to hold a protest on June 6 in Delhi, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET and CBSE controversies.
• Controversy over funding
Questions have been raised about the CJP's funding and political backing, with speculations linking RJD MP Manoj Jha to the party's formation.
• Jha's stance on movements
Jha stated he does not comment on movements lacking ideological clarity on equality, social justice, and secularism, referencing past agitations like India Against Corruption.
• Das's transparency statement
Saurav Das clarified on social media that neither Jha nor any politician is associated with the CJP, emphasising the transparency of their request for assistance.
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Published 05 June 2026, 05:10 IST