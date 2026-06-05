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Is Manoj Jha funding viral Cockroach Janta Party? Here's what the RJD leader has to say

Jha said he had issued the letter on Wednesday requesting the Constitution Club authorities to provide space to journalist Saurav Das, who is the CJP chief spokesperson, when he approached for help.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 05:10 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Is RJD's Manoj Jha funding viral Cockroach Janta Party? Spokesperson Saurav Das clears the air

In one line
RJD MP Manoj Jha clarifies he only assisted journalist Saurav Das in securing a venue for CJP's press conference, denying any funding or political ties to the party.
Key points
• MP's assistance clarified
Manoj Jha confirmed issuing a recommendation letter for journalist Saurav Das to use the Constitution Club, denying any connection to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
• CJP's protest plans
CJP is scheduled to hold a protest on June 6 in Delhi, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET and CBSE controversies.
• Controversy over funding
Questions have been raised about the CJP's funding and political backing, with speculations linking RJD MP Manoj Jha to the party's formation.
• Jha's stance on movements
Jha stated he does not comment on movements lacking ideological clarity on equality, social justice, and secularism, referencing past agitations like India Against Corruption.
• Das's transparency statement
Saurav Das clarified on social media that neither Jha nor any politician is associated with the CJP, emphasising the transparency of their request for assistance.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 05 June 2026, 05:10 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsManoj JhaCockroach Janta Party

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