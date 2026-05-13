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Is RSS being nudged by hyper power beholden to Pakistan: Congress' Manish Tewari takes dig at Hosabale's remarks

Hosabale said Pakistan's military and political leadership have lost India's confidence and it is time for civil society to lead the way.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 09:17 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 09:17 IST
India NewsCongressPakistanIndian PoliticsRSSManish TewariDattatreya Hosabale

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