'Is your ex...?' On Valentine's Day, Delhi Police's 'special' message leaves netizens laughing

While Valentine's Day, for most, is an occasion to celebrate their significant others, for some, it's an opportunity to despise their exes.
Well aware of the sentiments many harbour towards their exes, the Delhi Police, on the occasion of this year's Valentine's Day, urged miffed lovers to turn in exes involved in illegal activities.
In an Instagram post, designed carefully with Valentine's Day aesthetics in mind, the Delhi Police asked, "Is your ex involved in illegal activities?," and urged people to turn them in.
"Tell us their details & location on 1090," the post read, and promised that the information would be used to help said exes win a "trip in a government vehicle, a night's stay in lock-up, and photoshoots from various angles."
A screenshot of the post shared by the Delhi Police.
Credit: Instagram/delhi.police_official
Understandably, the hilarious, and arguably considerate, post left netizens amused.
"Delhi Police Humour is always next level," commented one user, while another suggested that the post had been made by a heart-broken admin of the Delhi Police Instagram page.
"So called meme pages can definitely use some inspiration from this ultimate meme page," commented another, while yet another suggested that the Delhi Police change their name to 'Dank Police', courtesy of their hilarious meme-esque posts.
At the time of writing, the post had over 23,000 likes, and given its timeliness and content, it's likely to garner many more.
For those unaware, Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14 each year. While the observance of the occasion began as a Christian practice to honour a martyr named Valentine, the date has, over centuries, become associated with romance and love across the world.