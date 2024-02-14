'Is your ex...?' On Valentine's Day, Delhi Police's 'special' message leaves netizens laughing

While Valentine's Day, for most, is an occasion to celebrate their significant others, for some, it's an opportunity to despise their exes.

Well aware of the sentiments many harbour towards their exes, the Delhi Police, on the occasion of this year's Valentine's Day, urged miffed lovers to turn in exes involved in illegal activities.

In an Instagram post, designed carefully with Valentine's Day aesthetics in mind, the Delhi Police asked, "Is your ex involved in illegal activities?," and urged people to turn them in.

"Tell us their details & location on 1090," the post read, and promised that the information would be used to help said exes win a "trip in a government vehicle, a night's stay in lock-up, and photoshoots from various angles."