Maneka Gandhi says ISKCON 'sells cows to butchers', temple body responds

ISKCON has rejected these allegations as being 'unsubstantiated and false'.

Maneka Gandhi, the former union minister is an animal rights activist who is vocal about animal welfare issues on social media.

In the video, she can be heard recalling her visit to the ISKCON Anantpur Gaushala in Andhra Pradesh. She said she could not find a cow there that did not give milk or calves. "There was no dry cow (one that has not been milked for some time) in the entire dairy. Not a single calf was there. It means all were sold", she can be heard saying.