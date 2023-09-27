Maneka Gandhi says ISKCON 'sells cows to butchers', temple body responds

BJP MP Maneka Gandhi kicked up a storm after launching a scathing attack on International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) calling the religious organisation the "biggest cheat" in India and claiming it sells cows from its cowsheds to butchers.
"ISKCON is the biggest cheat in the country. It maintains gaushalas and get benefits from the government, including vast lands," Gandhi can be heard saying in the now viral video.
ISKCON has rejected these allegations as being 'unsubstantiated and false'.
Maneka Gandhi, the former union minister is an animal rights activist who is vocal about animal welfare issues on social media.
In the video, she can be heard recalling her visit to the ISKCON Anantpur Gaushala in Andhra Pradesh. She said she could not find a cow there that did not give milk or calves. "There was no dry cow (one that has not been milked for some time) in the entire dairy. Not a single calf was there. It means all were sold", she can be heard saying.
She alleged "ISKCON is selling all its cows to the butchers. No one else does this as much they do. And they go on and sing 'Hare Ram Hare Krishna' on the roads. Then they say their entire life is dependent on milk. Probably, no one has sold as many cattle to the butchers as they did".
ISKCON's national spokesperson Yudhistir Govinda Das rejected the allegations in a statement saying "The cows and bulls are served for their life not sold to butchers as alleged".
Through the statement he explained that the organisation has been at the forefront of bull and cow protection and care not just in India but globally. ISKCON has been at the forefront of cow protection in many parts of the world where beef is staple, the statement shared by Das read, continuing "Smt. Gandhi is a well-known animal rights activist and well-wisher of ISKCON hence we are surprised by these statements".