Israel asks citizens in India to avoid going to crowded places

New DelhiI: Israel has asked its citizens in India to avoid going to crowded places, particularly to the places frequented by Westerners.
Even as the Delhi Police is continuing its probe into what appeared to be a low-intensity blast near the Embassy of Israel in the national capital of India, the Jewish nation’s National Security Council has issued an advisory to put its citizens in the South Asian country on alert.
The Israeli National Security Council (NSC) has advised the country’s citizens in India to try to avoid going to crowded places, like malls and markets, and places identified as serving Westerners, particularly the Jews. They have been urged to be on heightened alert in public places like restaurants, hotels and pubs. They have also been advised not to openly display symbols of Israel, to refrain from attending unsecured events with large crowds and to avoid publicising itineraries on social media and photographs and other details of visits.
A low-intensity blast took place near the Embassy of Israel in New Delhi early in the evening on Tuesday. The officials of the Delhi Police, National Investigation Agency and other agencies visited the scene after the incident and launched a probe. Though the Embassy of Israel in New Delhi is located in a high-security area, the blast took place a bit away, in a place, which is not well covered by the CCTV cameras.
The investigators, however, are analysing footage from other cameras, particularly the videos of the movement of some people, including two youngsters, before the explosion, sources said.
A letter with some abusive words about Zionists has been found near the scene of the blast and the investigators have been trying to analyse it to see if it amounted to a threat in the context of Israel’s aerial and ground offensives against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, they added.
The Embassy of Israel in New Delhi and its staff came under such attacks at least twice in the past – in 2012 and then again in 2021.
The wife of an Israeli security official at the embassy of the West Asian nation in New Delhi was injured in an attack on her car in February 2012. A low-intensity blast was reported near the embassy in January 2021.