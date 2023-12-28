Israel asks citizens in India to avoid going to crowded places

A low-intensity blast took place near the Embassy of Israel in New Delhi early in the evening on Tuesday. The officials of the Delhi Police, National Investigation Agency and other agencies visited the scene after the incident and launched a probe. Though the Embassy of Israel in New Delhi is located in a high-security area, the blast took place a bit away, in a place, which is not well covered by the CCTV cameras.

The investigators, however, are analysing footage from other cameras, particularly the videos of the movement of some people, including two youngsters, before the explosion, sources said.

A letter with some abusive words about Zionists has been found near the scene of the blast and the investigators have been trying to analyse it to see if it amounted to a threat in the context of Israel’s aerial and ground offensives against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, they added.

The Embassy of Israel in New Delhi and its staff came under such attacks at least twice in the past – in 2012 and then again in 2021.

The wife of an Israeli security official at the embassy of the West Asian nation in New Delhi was injured in an attack on her car in February 2012. A low-intensity blast was reported near the embassy in January 2021.