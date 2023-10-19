Israel-Hamas war: India urges for strict observance of humanitarian law

Days after an attack on a hospital in Gaza triggered global outrage, India on Thursday called for strict observance of international humanitarian law.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India is concerned over civilian casualties and the humanitarian situation.

We would urge strict observance of international humanitarian law, he said at his weekly media briefing while replying to questions on the attack on the hospital this week.

We have strongly condemned the horrific attack on Israel, Bagchi said, adding the international community must stand together in combating terrorism in all its forms.