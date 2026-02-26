Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Israel honouring PM Modi with 'Speaker of the Knesset Medal' moment of pride for Indians: Amit Shah

Prime Minister Modi was conferred with the Speaker of the Knesset Medal' on Wednesday in recognition of his exceptional contribution to strengthening strategic relations between India and Israel.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 00:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 February 2026, 00:14 IST
India NewsAmit ShahIsraelNarendra Modi

Follow us on :

Follow Us