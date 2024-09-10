Israel requests India to conduct recruitment drive for 10,000 construction workers, 5000 caregivers

The NSDC said that Israel’s Population, Immigration, and Border Authority (PIBA) has put in a request for workers across four specific job roles. This includes framework, iron-bending, plastering, and ceramic tiling. A team from PIBA, comprising of assessors, will visit India in the coming week to carry out some skill tests to select those who meet their criteria and skill requisites. This second round of recruitment drive for construction workers will take place in Maharashtra.