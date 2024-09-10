Israel requests India to conduct recruitment drive for 10,000 construction workers, 5000 caregivers

New Delhi: Israel has approached India to carry out a recruitment drive for 10,000 construction workers and 5000 caregivers simultaneously to plug a skill gap in the infrastructure and health sector, the National Skill Development Corporation said in a statement. This comes on the heels of a similar request made by Israel, earlier in the year.
The NSDC said that Israel’s Population, Immigration, and Border Authority (PIBA) has put in a request for workers across four specific job roles. This includes framework, iron-bending, plastering, and ceramic tiling. A team from PIBA, comprising of assessors, will visit India in the coming week to carry out some skill tests to select those who meet their criteria and skill requisites. This second round of recruitment drive for construction workers will take place in Maharashtra.
In its statement, the NSDC also said that Israel has also put in a request for 5000 caregivers to boost its healthcare services. “They have stated that candidates who have completed at least their 10th standard and hold a certificate issued by a recognised Indian institute and has completed a caregiving course with at least 990 hours of on-the-job training can apply,” the statement said.
In the first round of recruitment of construction workers for Israel, over 16,832 candidates appeared for skill tests in their respective trades out of which 10,349 candidates were selected. Those selected will earn a salary of Rs 1.92 lakh per month, along with medical insurance, food, and accommodation. A bonus of Rs 16,515 per month will also be provided to these candidates.
The NSDC said it has reached out to all states to carry out recruitment after the government-to-government (G2G) agreement was signed in November 2023. The first round of recruitment drive was carried out in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Telangana. The agreement was signed after India and Israel initiated a Framework Agreement on Temporary Employment of Indians in May 2023.
While there have been reports that some of the recruits landing in Israel are unskilled, NSDC said that all the candidates are mandated to undergo pre-departure orientation training.
Published 10 September 2024, 16:06 IST