Israeli envoy visits Ram temple in Mumbai

In a significant development, Kobbi Shoshani, the Mumbai-based Consul General of Israel to Midwest India, on Monday visited the Ram temple at Wadala in the financial capital of India when the pran-pratishtha of idol of Ram Lalla was conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya.

"Looking forward to visiting Ayodhya very soon. For today I visited the historic Shree Ram Mandir in Wadala, Mumbai,” Shoshani wrote on X and posted a photo of him ringing the bells of the temple. “I can feel the history in the air…even far from Ayodhya,” he said.