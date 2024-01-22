JOIN US
india

Israeli envoy visits Ram temple in Mumbai

'Looking forward to visiting Ayodhya very soon. For today I visited the historic Shree Ram Mandir in Wadala, Mumbai,' Shoshani wrote on X.
Last Updated 22 January 2024, 12:57 IST

In a significant development, Kobbi Shoshani, the Mumbai-based Consul General of Israel to Midwest India, on Monday visited the Ram temple at Wadala in the financial capital of India when the pran-pratishtha of idol of Ram Lalla was conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya.

"Looking forward to visiting Ayodhya very soon. For today I visited the historic Shree Ram Mandir in Wadala, Mumbai,” Shoshani wrote on X and posted a photo of him ringing the bells of the temple. “I can feel the history in the air…even far from Ayodhya,” he said.

(Published 22 January 2024, 12:57 IST)
