Israeli FM extends Diwali greetings to Indians

<p>Jerusalem: Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz Thursday extended greetings to Indians on Diwali, stressing that his country shares the values of democracy, freedom, and a vision of a brighter future like India.</p>.<p>"My friend @DrSJaishankar, I wish you and the people of India a #HappyDiwali2024! Israel and India share the values of democracy, freedom, and a vision for a brighter future", Katz said in a post on social media platform X.</p>.<p>"May this Festival of Light bring us all joy, prosperity, and peace," the Israeli foreign minister added. "Deepawali ki haardik shubhkamnayen," he further wrote in Hindi.</p>.<p>Academic institutions across Israel seem to be decked up for Diwali celebrations, with Indian researchers forming the bulk of the overseas student community in the country.</p>.<p>Some 18-20,000 Indians working in Israel are also celebrating the festival of lights.</p>