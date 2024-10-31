Home
india

Israeli FM extends Diwali greetings to Indians

Academic institutions across Israel seem to be decked up for Diwali celebrations, with Indian researchers forming the bulk of the overseas student community in the country.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 11:34 IST

Published 31 October 2024, 11:34 IST
India NewsWorld newsIsraelDiwali

