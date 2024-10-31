Israeli FM extends Diwali greetings to Indians

My friend @DrSJaishankar, I wish you and the people of India a #HappyDiwali2024! Israel and India share the values of democracy, freedom, and a vision for a brighter future. May this Festival of Light bring us all joy, prosperity, and peace 🇮🇱🇮🇳.



दीपावली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ! pic.twitter.com/ANiBGlcnbg