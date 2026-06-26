ISRO appoints U P Rajeev as new VSSC Director

<p>ThiruvananthapuramL Senior scientist U P Rajeev has been appointed as the new Director of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), one of the key centres of the<a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/isro"> Indian Space Research Organisation</a>.</p>.<p>Dr Rajeev, who is currently serving as Associate Director (Research and Development) at VSSC, will take over the leadership of the centre known for developing India’s launch vehicle technologies.</p>.<p>With decades of experience in rocket control and guidance systems, he has played a leading role in the mission design and simulation of several of ISRO’s major launch vehicle programmes, according to an official statement here on Friday.</p>.Centre signs agreement with ISRO, rolls out new water research initiatives.<p>An alumnus of the College of Engineering <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/thiruvananthapuram">Thiruvananthapuram</a>, where he earned a degree in Applied Electronics and Instrumentation, Dr Rajeev later completed his postgraduate studies in Instrumentation and Control Systems at the National Institute of Technology, Calicut.</p>.<p>He subsequently obtained a PhD from the Indian Institute of Science before continuing his career at ISRO.</p>.<p>He is native of Pathanapuram in Kerala’s Kollam district. </p>