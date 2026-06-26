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ISRO appoints U P Rajeev as new VSSC Director

With decades of experience in rocket control and guidance systems, he has played a leading role in the mission design and simulation of several of ISRO’s major launch vehicle programmes
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 17:09 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 17:09 IST
India NewsISROThiruvananthapuram

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