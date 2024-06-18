ISRO disposes of LVM3-M3 upper stage over Indian Ocean

Bengaluru: The cryogenic upper stage of the LVM3-M3/OneWeb-2 India mission re-entered the earth’s atmosphere on June 14, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Tuesday. ISRO estimated “the most probable impact” of the around three-ton rocket body in the Indian Ocean, at around 8.25 pm IST.

The space agency left the upper stage of the rocket on a 450-km orbit, after injecting 36 OneWeb satellites, on March 26, 2023. The rocket body was passivated by depleting the excess fuel, as per standard practice, to minimise any potential risk for an accidental break-up, ISRO said.

“Only certain elements like gas bottles, nozzle, and tanks which comprise materials of very high melting points were expected to survive the aerothermal heating during the re-entry for this rocket body,” ISRO said.