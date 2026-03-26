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ISRO experiences delays in upcoming moon and Venus missions; House panel raises concerns

Chandrayaan-4 will be a lunar sample return mission and the world’s first space probe making an attempt to bring back lunar soil from little-studied southern polar region.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 14:42 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 14:42 IST
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