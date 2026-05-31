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ISRO-Jal Shakti likely to sign MoU to strengthen satellite-based applications for water resource assessment

The ministry will further launch an open call for startups and MSMEs under the BHARAT-WIN portal to support product and prototype development in the water sector.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 09:39 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 09:39 IST
India NewsISROSatellitewaterJal Shakti MinistryMoU

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