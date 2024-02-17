ISRO's INSAT-3DS satellite takes off from Sriharikota

Chennai: In the second mission this year, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Saturday launched INSAT-3DS which will help derive enhanced meteorological observations, monitoring of land and ocean surfaces for weather forecasting and disaster warning from Sriharikota near here.

Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV)-F14 launched the INSAT-3DS satellite at 5.35 pm from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, 110 km from here.

The satellite, which will augment India’s meteorological services along with the presently operational INSAT-3D and INSAT-3DR in-orbit satellites, will be placed into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) after which it will be positioned in a geo-stationary orbit following a series of manoeuvres.