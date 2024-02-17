ISRO's INSAT-3DS satellite takes off from Sriharikota

Chennai: In the second mission this year, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Saturday launched INSAT-3DS which will help derive enhanced meteorological observations, monitoring of land and ocean surfaces for weather forecasting and disaster warning from Sriharikota near here.
Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV)-F14 launched the INSAT-3DS satellite at 5.35 pm from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, 110 km from here.
The satellite, which will augment India’s meteorological services along with the presently operational INSAT-3D and INSAT-3DR in-orbit satellites, will be placed into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) after which it will be positioned in a geo-stationary orbit following a series of manoeuvres.
Saturday’s launch is the second satellite mission for Isro in 2024 after the successful launch of PSLV-C58 carrying XPOSAT, the country’s first dedicated satellite to study black holes, on January 1. India is only the second country in the globe after the US to launch an advanced astronomy observatory to study black holes and neutron stars.
INSAT-3DS Satellite, fully funded by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, is a follow-on mission of 3rd generation meteorological satellite from Geostationary Orbit.
The Satellite carries 6 Channel Imager, 19 Channel Sounder payload, Data Relay Transponder(DRT)and Satellite aided Search and Rescue (SA&SR) transponders. Imager and Sounder payloads are similar to the payloads flown on INSAT-3D and INSAT-3DR with significant improvements in radiometric performances.
India Meteorology Department (IMD), National Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF), Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Indian National Center for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) and various other agencies will be using the INSAT-3DS Satellite data to provide improved weather forecasts and meteorological services.
The satellite will monitor Earth’s surface, carry out oceanic observations and its environment in various spectral channels of meteorological importance, besides providing vertical profile of various meteorological parameters of the atmosphere such as sea and land surface temperatures.
It will also provide the Data Collection and Data Dissemination capabilities from the Data Collection Platforms (DCPs).