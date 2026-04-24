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ISRO partners with Panchayati Raj ministry, finishes nationwide land mapping

ISRO has completed high-resolution (1:10,000 scale) land use and land cover mapping for the entire country and made it available to government organisations.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 16:32 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 16:32 IST
India NewsISROlandPanchayat

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