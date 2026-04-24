<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/isro">ISRO</a> on Friday highlighted its collaboration with the Ministry of Panchayati Raj in advancing decentralised planning through geospatial technologies, saying it has completed high-resolution land use mapping for the entire country.</p>.<p>On the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, the space agency said in a post on ‘X’ that it has completed high-resolution (1:10,000 scale) land use and land cover mapping for the entire country and made it available to government organisations.</p>.G20 satellite expected to be launched in 2027: ISRO chief Narayanan.<p>“This dataset supports gram panchayat development plans and is integrated as one of the information layers on the Grammanchitra web portal of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, enabling stronger, data-driven governance at the grassroots,” ISRO added.</p>