ISRO plans to undertake 16 major space missions in 2024

In addition, multiple sub-orbital missions using a Test Vehicle are planned to validate the Gaganyaan Crew Escape System under various abort conditions, as the space agency eyes for a 2025 time slot to send an Indian to space in an Indian capsule.

The three GSLV missions will be to launch a meteorology satellite, a navigation satellite and the joint NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite. There will also be an LVM3 commercial mission by NewSpace India Limited.

The six PSLV missions include two missions to launch a space science satellite and an Earth observation satellite, two technology demonstration flights and two commercial missions.

In addition, there will be one mission of SSLV, which is the third developmental flight and will launch a technology demonstration satellite. GSAT-20, a communication satellite will also be launched using a foreign rocket.

The next year would also witness ISRO carrying out two autonomous runway landing experiments of winged body Reusable Launch Vehicles, Singh said.

The minister informed the Rajya Sabha that the number of start-ups in the space sector crossed the 500 mark.

As on November 2023, the total number of startups and companies that have shared their capabilities in the space sector is 523, out of which 297 have submitted applications to the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre seeking support from ISRO for R&D and testing.