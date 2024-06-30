ISRO scientist reveals starting salary of newcomers, biggest perks

The unnamed scientist in question said, according to him the best perk of the job is the Contributory Health Service Scheme (CHHS) which is the health insurance scheme.

“The best thing, according to me, is CHSS,” the scientist said. “The top hospitals are enrolled under ISRO. Treatment is free,” he added.

Since being posted online the video has gone viral and has been shared many times over.

ISRO, India's premiere space agency launched Chandrayaan-3 mission in April, which made a soft-landing near the south pole of the moon.

According to the Indian Situational Space Awareness Report (ISSAR) for 2023, the nominal lift-off of the Launch Vehicle Mark-3, carrying the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, had to be delayed by four seconds based on the Collision on Launch Avoidance (COLA) analysis.

India's Chandrayaan-3 mission with lunar lander module Vikram and rover Pragyaan was launched from ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota on July 14 last year.

On August 23, 2023, India scripted history by becoming the first country to safely land a craft near the moon's south pole region. The experiments were carried out for one lunar day which is equivalent to 14 Earth days.