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Issue was not women's reservation but Modi preservation: Congress slams govt

The opposition party also demanded that the Centre immediately implement the women's quota on the existing Lok Sabha strength by bringing a bill in Parliament's Monsoon Session or May-end.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 09:20 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 09:20 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsNarendra Modi

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