Issues of regional, global interest in focus as PM Modi to visit Russia on July 8

New Delhi: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia for an upcoming summit, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Friday said issues of regional and global interest will be on the agenda of the talks between PM Modi and President Vladimir Putin.

In a media briefing here, he also said the annual India-Russia Summit is taking place after three years, and "we attach great importance to it".

Prime Minister Modi will pay a two-day visit to Russia from July 8 to 9 to hold the 22nd India-Russia summit that will review the entire range of multi-faceted ties between the two countries.