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Issues related to illegal, forcible border crossings discussed during India-Bangladesh talks: BSF

The 57th edition of the bi-annual DG-level border coordination conference was held at the BSF headquarters here between June 8 and 11.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 05:14 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 05:14 IST
India NewsBangladeshBSFBangladeshi infiltrators

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