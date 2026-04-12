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It all began with an autograph: Story of Asha Bhosle and RD Burman's partnership and marriage

Burman, the son of legendary composer Sachin Dev Burman, first met Bhosle as a teenager when he accompanied his father to a studio.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 15:57 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 15:57 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsAsha BhosleRD Burman

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