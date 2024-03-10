'It has pockets': Netizens laud Zomato's move to introduce kurtas for female delivery partners

Online food delivery app Zomato on Women's Day announced that female partners will now have an option of wearing a kurta instead of the usual T-shirts as their uniform.
"Starting today, Zomato women delivery partners can choose to wear a kurta," the company announced in a video shared on social media on March 8.
This move comes after many female delivery partners had shared their discomfort with the "western-style Zomato t-shirts".
The video features one of Zomato's delivery partners Rani who has delivered 820 orders for the app so far.
"Pockets bhi hai," exclaimed Rani as she wore the kurta and got read for the shoot with Zomato.
Netizens lauded Zomato for their move as several users commented, not only in support of the outfit choice, but also the fact that the new kurta uniform had pockets.
"It has pockets," commented one user while another wrote, "We all love pockets after all."
"Not all superheroes wear a cape, some also wear a kurta," said Ajiolife, while mamaerath.in wrote: "Some deliver choices, some deliver goodness, and some do both."
Though most of the comments were positive, some users raised other issues.
"Yaa, now pay them better. Performative feminism can only take you so far," read one comment while another stated: "Why can't they wear whatever they want? Since they're only intermediaries, not employees."
The Zomato post on Instagram has over 2 lakh likes so far and 4,584 comments.
(Published 10 March 2024, 14:02 IST)