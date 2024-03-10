'It has pockets': Netizens laud Zomato's move to introduce kurtas for female delivery partners

This move comes after many female delivery partners had shared their discomfort with the "western-style Zomato t-shirts".

The video features one of Zomato's delivery partners Rani who has delivered 820 orders for the app so far.

"Pockets bhi hai," exclaimed Rani as she wore the kurta and got read for the shoot with Zomato.

Netizens lauded Zomato for their move as several users commented, not only in support of the outfit choice, but also the fact that the new kurta uniform had pockets.