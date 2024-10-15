Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'It is alarming': Vice President Dhankhar expresses concern over 'growing threat of demographic disorder'

The vice president said 'demographic dislocation' is turning certain regions into political fortresses, where elections have no real meaning.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 11:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 11:17 IST
India NewsJagdeep Dhankhar

Follow us on :

Follow Us