Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

It is my biggest appeal: Vimal backs 21-point system

Vimal, who is also the Director of the Centre for Badminton Excellence, pointed out that frequent changes have already disrupted the sport.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 11:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 April 2026, 11:58 IST
India Newsbadminton tournamentvimal kumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us