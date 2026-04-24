<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump </a>recently had reposted a social media post that referred to India and some other countries as "hellholes" in context of immigration. </p><p>India's External Ministry had reacted to the repost, and called it "uninformed and inappropriate".</p><p>India's response came after a row erupted when US President Donald Trump reposted comments by American radio show host Michael Savage that contained derogatory references to India.</p><p>In recent developments, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran’s </a>high commission in Mumbai took a jibe at Trump and shared a post on X, calling out the "random bakwaas".</p>.'Remarks inappropriate, don't reflect reality of India-US relationship': MEA reacts to Trump's 'hellhole' reposting row.<p>The account posted visuals of Maharashtra, showing the culture, busy city life, and skyscrapers. The clip then goes on to show the other side of Maharashtra -- green hills, waterfalls, and water bodies. </p><p>"Kabhi India aa ke dekho, phir bolna (Visit India sometime and then speak)," the caption further read. </p><p>The video garnered over 774k views and a flurry of comments. </p><p>"Don't forget the spots that sell Irani chai in Mumbai," a comment read. </p><p>Another user wrote, "Thank you, Iran, for standing with India against the bully."</p><p>"Thanks Iran! I wish Indian diplomats & politicians had even 1 per cent of courage like yours!!" commented a third. </p><p>The row started after Trump reposted a controversial letter that referred to countries such as India and China as "hellholes", while arguing against birthright citizenship in the United States.</p><p>In the reposted text, the author criticises the policy of granting automatic citizenship to those born on US soil.</p><p>The post claims such provisions allow immigrants to establish a foothold in the country through childbirth, suggesting that a child born in the US becomes an “instant citizen” and can later enable extended family members to migrate.</p>