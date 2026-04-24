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'It might reduce the random bakwaas': Iran defends India after Trump's 'hellhole' remark repost

'Kabhi India aa ke dekho, phir bolna,' Iran’s high commission in Mumbai posted on X.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 10:11 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 10:11 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpMiddle EastTrending

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