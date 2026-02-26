Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urges digital platforms for regulation, 'fair revenue sharing' with creators

Vaishnaw also underlined the need to regulate the use of AI-generated content, saying it should not be generated without consent.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 12:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 February 2026, 12:12 IST
India NewsAshwini Vaishnawcontent creation

Follow us on :

Follow Us