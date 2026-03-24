<p>Shimla: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued a standard operating procedure to prevent and control the dissemination of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) content under the IT Rules, 2021, an official said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>NCII content includes material exposing private parts, full or partial nudity, depiction of sexual acts or morphed images, and constitutes a serious violation of privacy and dignity, a statement issued here said.</p>.<p>According to a spokesperson of the state, Digital Technologies and Governance, multiple reporting mechanisms have been put in place to support victims.</p>.<p>Those affected can approach One Stop Centres for assistance or report such content directly on social media platforms using reporting tools or by contacting grievance officers.</p>.Epic Games to cut more than 1,000 jobs as Fortnite usage falls.<p>Incidents can also be reported through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal or by calling the cybercrime helpline number 1930, he said.</p>.<p>Victims may also lodge complaints at the nearest police station for legal action.</p>.<p>The official urged citizens to remain vigilant and avoid sharing such content, and to report instances promptly to ensure timely action and protection of privacy. </p>