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IT ministry issues SOP to curb non-consensual intimate imagery online

NCII content includes material exposing private parts, full or partial nudity, depiction of sexual acts or morphed images, and constitutes a serious violation of privacy and dignity.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 16:08 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 16:08 IST
India NewsCyber crime

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