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IT Secretary urges industry to embrace AI, dismisses job disruption fears

Krishnan acknowledged anxieties in the IT and IT-enabled services (ITES) sector about AI's impact on jobs but asserted there was 'no reason to fear.'
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 12:53 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 12:53 IST
India NewsEmploymentAILay offsjob

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