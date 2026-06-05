IT Secretary urges industry to embrace AI, dismisses job disruption fears

<p>New Delhi: IT Secretary S Krishnan on Friday downplayed concerns over artificial intelligence's potential disruption, calling on the industry to seize the technology as a major opportunity for economic growth and societal benefit.</p><p>Addressing an event to mark the 35th Foundation Day of the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), Krishnan emphasised that India must ride the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">AI</a> wave rather than fear it.</p><p>"This is a technology which we need to embrace. This is a technology wave that we need to ride... as a young country, with talent, as a country with understanding...," he said.</p><p>Krishnan acknowledged anxieties in the IT and IT-enabled services (ITES) sector about AI's impact on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jobs">jobs</a> but asserted there was "no reason to fear." </p>.‘Job seekers using AI to write resumes worrying’: Bengaluru-based founder.<p>He highlighted the government's focus on building enabling infrastructure, including compute power, foundational models, and data, to help startups and companies develop home-grown AI solutions. </p><p>He stressed that the real economic value and income generation would come from widespread deployment of AI applications across key sectors.</p><p>"People have to benefit, applications and solutions have to be developed and deployed, and once that is done, that is where truly the revenue will be, that is where people will make the money, that is where the incomes will be earned, and value will be unlocked," he said.</p><p>Krishnan pointed to India's strong global position, noting that the country ranks third in the Global AI Vibrancy Index. He said India's primary opportunity lies in deploying AI across manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, education, governance, and virtually every sector to improve lives and drive transformation.</p>