It took 200 hours of non-stop negotiations to reach consensus on Delhi G20 Declaration

It took about 200 hours of non-stop negotiations to reach a consensus on the text of the paragraphs on the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the 'Delhi Declaration' that the G20 leaders adopted on Saturday.

A day after the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration was adopted by the leaders of the major economies of the world, India’s G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant, revealed that the diplomatic breakthrough came after “200 hours of non-stop negotiations, 300 bilateral meetings and 15 drafts”.

A source in New Delhi said that it was a combination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “magic and guarantee” that helped reach the consensus over the G20 Delhi Declaration.