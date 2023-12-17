It took Indian Army to show to world that 'enough is enough': Gen Naravane on Eastern Ladakh

"They had been following wolf-warrior diplomacy and salami-slicing tactics everywhere with impunity, browbeating smaller neighbours like Nepal and Bhutan, while staking their ever-increasing claims in the South China Sea, without having to pay any costs, especially in terms of human lives."

"It took India and the Indian Army to show to the world that enough is enough and to challenge the neighbourhood bully."

Delving into the overall situation along the frontier, Naravane, at the same time, suggests having a 'non-aggression' pact between the two countries pending the settlement of the overall boundary dispute, saying it would go a long way in restoring confidence and pave the way for de-escalation and de-induction of forces.