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ITR deadline to passport fee and Aadhaar card update: Six key financial changes to take effect from July 1

The Ministry of External Affairs has revised the service charges for normal as well as tatkaal passport applications in India and overseas too.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 07:37 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 07:30 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsPassportHDFC BankSBI CardITR filing

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