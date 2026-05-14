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'It's a matter of time': RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra says govt may have to hike fuel price if West Asia crisis prolongs

'India is highly dependent on imports of energy and fertilizers; current disruptions are beginning to impact the country'
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 04:55 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 04:55 IST
India NewsIndiafuel price hikeWest AsiaPetrol and DieselRBI GovernorSanjay Malhotra

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