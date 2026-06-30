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'It's in the last 1 per cent': Sergio Gor says US-India trade deal in final steps, to be sealed soon

'We are in the final steps on this deal. Most of this deal is complete. There's a few items that remain on both sides. It's in the last 1 per cent of that deal,' he said.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 05:18 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 05:18 IST
India NewsUnited StatesIndia-USTrade deal

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