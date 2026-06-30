'It's in the last 1 per cent': Sergio Gor says US-India trade deal in final steps, to be sealed soon

<p>As India and the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> move closer to finalising a bilateral trade agreement, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Tuesday said negotiations have entered the concluding phase, with only a handful of issues left to be resolved.</p><p>Speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Summit in Washington, Gor expressed optimism that the pact would be wrapped up soon after nearly 18 months of negotiations, saying it would benefit both countries.</p><p>"We are in the final steps on this deal. Most of this deal is complete. There's a few items that remain on both sides. It's in the last 1 per cent of that deal," he said.</p>.'Day that happens...': India-US trade deal very close but tariff talks still linger.<p>Highlighting the strength of India-US ties, Gor said the relationship continued to be driven by the personal rapport between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi.</a></p><p>"People ask, why is this taking so long? We've been at this for a year and a half. To put it into perspective, we've been trading for 20 years. So no matter what, once we beat the European deal, I think we're in good shape. But I'm determined to bring this to a close," he said.</p><p>Gor also recalled President Trump's previous visit to India, saying it remained one of the most memorable foreign trips of his presidency.</p><p>"His visit last time, it was one of his most remarkable visits that he continues to talk about. He holds it in a very fond place. It's an incredible thing. So I look forward to … having the President visit us back in India," Gor said.</p><p>The ambassador further said the Quad foreign ministers are expected to meet in the Philippines in about two weeks.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>