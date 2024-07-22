It's not Trump vs Harris; a dark knight with Obama's support may emerge & defeat Trump, says US-based vedic astrologer who predicted Trump's loss in 2020

Hyderabad: Even as former US president Donald Trump asserted that defeating Vice President Kamala Harris if she is the Democratic presidential nominee in the upcoming November elections would be easier, P V R Narasimha Rao, a famous Telugu vedic astrologer educated at IIT and now settled in Boston, has maintained that neither Trump nor Joe Biden will be the next US President. Rao has also ruled out the Trump vs Harris contest.
Now that Biden had withdrawn from the race, the US presidential elections have turned even more interesting to see if Trump would win or not.
Rao was famous for his predictions, including the Covid pandemic, Trump's defeat in the 2020 polls, and Narendra Modi's comeback in 2024, among others.
While many expected a huge win for Modi in 2024, Rao was one of the few who said it would be too close for comfort, and Modi may even have to depend on allies. He also said it may not be 'Trump vs Kamala Harris'.
While withdrawing from the race, Biden had endorsed Harris. Although Biden's endorsement nearly solidifies Harris' status as her party's presidential nominee, the party's delegates must still elect her during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago next month.
“I maintained for two years that the next US President would not be Biden or Trump. I also said there would be crazy twists. Biden finally dropped out! This isn't the last twist! Don't assume it's Trump vs Kamala Harris. Let us wait for the DNC to finalise the "open convention" rules! Mind you, Obama has nearly complete control over the DNC (just as Trump does over the RNC)," Rao said.
He predicts that a dark knight will emerge as the Democratic nominee, taking Trump down by a very comfortable margin. And it is all scripted by Obama.
When someone props up Michele Obama, she can be that dark knight. Rao said, “I don't have her chart. She has steadfastly declined to run but will be a compelling candidate. In fact, I do see January 20, 2025, as a super day for Barack Obama, showing power, pomp, and celebration. Let us wait and observe signals from Axelrod and other Obama folks this week.”
Published 22 July 2024, 07:09 IST