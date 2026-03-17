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It's win-win, Centre has extended hand for meaningful dialogue: Sonam Wangchuk on his release

Addressing a press conference along with his wife and HIAL co-founder Gitanjali J Angmo, Wangchuk said the protests in Ladakh have been aimed solely at initiating a constructive dialogue process.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 12:54 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 12:54 IST
India NewsLadakhSonam Wangchuk

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