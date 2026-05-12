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Jacqueline Fernandez withdraws plea to turn approver in money laundering case

The actor, who was summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation, was named as an accused for the first time in a supplementary chargesheet filed by the agency.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 13:45 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 13:45 IST
India NewsMoney LaunderingJacqueline Fernandez

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