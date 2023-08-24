Jadavpur University student was 'disrobed, assaulted, chased' by accused

Shocking revelations into the death case of a first-year student at Jadavpur University have surfaced following an investigation led by Kolkata Police into the matter.
The initial probe has revealed that the deceased was forced to parade naked across the corridor inside the four-storeyed hostel building. The police also say that the ordeal took place only minutes before the teenager fell from the balcony and died. However, clarity is yet to be gained over how he fell.
Police reconstructed the scene of the incident at the hostel building based on information obtained upon interrogation of the accused and other hostelers. According to a report on The Indian Express, the 17-year-old, who stayed in Room no 68, was called to Room no 70 on the second floor by seniors.
He was then forced to walk across the corridor of the hostel while they allegedly disrobed him. The teenager tried to hide in Room no 65 to escape from the assault but was chased down by his seniors. This ordeal went on till 11 pm, the police revealed.
“Some hostelers have said that the deceased told them that he was not gay. What provoked him to say so is now the focus of our investigation,” a senior police officer in charge of the investigation told the publication.
“The teen was definitely ragged and sexually molested. He was paraded naked in the corridor after he was forced to undress in room no 70,” the officer told PTI citing that they have found evidence of ragging against the 12 people arrested so far, including present and former students of the varsity.
The officer also added that the arrested were conspiring to misdirect police to avoid a confrontation over the ragging that took place.
The teenager is believed to have fallen to his death at around 11.45 pm from a balcony between Room no 59 and 68 on the second floor.