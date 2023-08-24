Jadavpur University student was 'disrobed, assaulted, chased' by accused

Shocking revelations into the death case of a first-year student at Jadavpur University have surfaced following an investigation led by Kolkata Police into the matter.

The initial probe has revealed that the deceased was forced to parade naked across the corridor inside the four-storeyed hostel building. The police also say that the ordeal took place only minutes before the teenager fell from the balcony and died. However, clarity is yet to be gained over how he fell.